Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$114.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 target price for the company.

NVEI stock traded up C$9.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,718. The firm has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Nuvei has a 1-year low of C$54.47 and a 1-year high of C$180.00.

