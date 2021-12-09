Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cutera and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera 3.80% 15.80% 3.54% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $147.68 million 4.84 -$23.88 million $0.41 97.05 Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.80 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.35

Nuwellis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cutera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cutera and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cutera currently has a consensus target price of $61.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.98%. Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 459.70%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Cutera.

Summary

Cutera beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc. engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo. The company was founded by David A. Gollnick in August 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

