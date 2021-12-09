Nyzo (NYZO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $62,534.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.24 or 0.08491870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00059452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00078705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,402.80 or 1.00050300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

