Oak Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,808 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.