Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.24

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $855.73 million and $103.21 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

