Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.