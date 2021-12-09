OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

