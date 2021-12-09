Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.04. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,450 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market cap of $549.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $3,188,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 31,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

