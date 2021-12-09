Oddz Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Oddz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 21% against the dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $15.79 million and $640,054.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

