ODUWA One Day Volume Reaches $16,715.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $16,715.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.57 or 0.99434180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00047576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00833969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

