Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

OPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $147.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.72 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

