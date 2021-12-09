Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.59.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $189.45 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

