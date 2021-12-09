Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.23 and a 200 day moving average of $292.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $189.45 and a one year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

