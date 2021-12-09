OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $894.60 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $894.60 million and $453.74 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00013222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00209109 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001120 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000133 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.