Omlira (OML) Price Hits $0.0263 on Top Exchanges

Omlira (CURRENCY:OML) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Omlira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Omlira has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $27,197.00 worth of Omlira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omlira has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Omlira Coin Profile

Omlira’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,808,753 coins. Omlira’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omlira Coin Trading

