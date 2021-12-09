Omni Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $50.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.16 or 0.00006622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,297 coins and its circulating supply is 562,981 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

