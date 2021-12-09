On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $193.84 Million

Brokerages expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) will report sales of $193.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $189.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.24 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $759.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.68 million to $783.09 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.61 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ONON opened at $41.81 on Thursday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ON during the 3rd quarter worth $44,751,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
