OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Gap Down to $10.97

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.97, but opened at $10.60. OneSpaWorld shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1,423 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $983.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

