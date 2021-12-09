OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $299,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,138 shares of company stock worth $5,454,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.2% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $51.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.72. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that OneWater Marine will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

