Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.57

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.