OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £75.10 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.64. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.92).

About OnTheMarket

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

