OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
OnTheMarket stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £75.10 million and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.64. OnTheMarket has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.92).
About OnTheMarket
