Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director Sells $535,755.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE ONTO traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.32. 202,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.11 and a 1 year high of $101.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,091,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.