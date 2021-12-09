Ontology Gas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.50 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $230.54 million and $8.50 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 267,036,607 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

