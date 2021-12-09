Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Open Lending worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPRO. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,478,000 after buying an additional 668,756 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 77,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,385,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. TheStreet downgraded Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.34. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

