Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $50,956.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.