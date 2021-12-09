Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of PLRX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 276,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $512.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.06. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

