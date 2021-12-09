Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Amundi bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,025,660,000 after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $342.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

