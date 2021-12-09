Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,162 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.19. The company has a market capitalization of $919.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Wedbush cut their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Truist cut their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.