Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 284,854 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $34,031,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 108.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPCH opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

