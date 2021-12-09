OptionRoom Hits 1-Day Volume of $82,901.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $82,901.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00056804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.76 or 0.08546153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00078763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.64 or 1.00112114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002771 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

