Oracle Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Oracle has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $88.77. 8,124,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,222,683. Oracle has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

