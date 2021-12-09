Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 7.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.94 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

