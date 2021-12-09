Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.14-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.39-10.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.55 billion.

ORCL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.77. 8,486,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

