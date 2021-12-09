Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.18 EPS.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,486,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,224,029. The company has a market capitalization of $243.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

