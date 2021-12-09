OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.64% of OraSure Technologies worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $648.34 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.34.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.