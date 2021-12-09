OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.50

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 1482080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $614.48 million, a P/E ratio of -60.00 and a beta of -0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

