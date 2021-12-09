Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.04

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.04 and traded as high as $6.25. Orbit International shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 806 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions.

