ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIC. Citigroup cut their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $595.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.11. Analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,801 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $70,081.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $255,176. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,468,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,536,000 after acquiring an additional 376,726 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,249,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

