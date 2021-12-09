Origin Dollar (OUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

