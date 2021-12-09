Orion Capital Management LLC Has $6.16 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,318,000 after purchasing an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 233,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

