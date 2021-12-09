Orion Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Upstart accounts for approximately 1.1% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart stock opened at $194.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.96.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total transaction of $159,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,989,531 shares of company stock worth $464,877,102 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.