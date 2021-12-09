Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,060 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $109.44 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66.

