Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 9,320 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up 3.8% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,008.1% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,258 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,393 shares of company stock worth $33,590,139. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

