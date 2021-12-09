Orion Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.6% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,867.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,711.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.