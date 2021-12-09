Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir Sells 2,266 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

