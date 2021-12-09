Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will report $185.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $800.44 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 126,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

