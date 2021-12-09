Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 172 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $28.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,959.93. 1,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,959. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,805.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,636.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,098.69 and a one year high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

