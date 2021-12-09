Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,059 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 93.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,269,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.24. 29,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,348,673. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

