Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after buying an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.03. 220,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.