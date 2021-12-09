Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,694,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $586.57. 15,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. The company has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.28 and a 52-week high of $593.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.46.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.11.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

